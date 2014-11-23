Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Saracens 24 Northampton 31
London Welsh 5 Leicester Tigers 26
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 8 6 0 2 246 130 6 30
2. Exeter Chiefs 8 6 0 2 256 145 4 28
3. Bath Rugby 8 6 0 2 250 154 4 28
4. Saracens 8 5 1 2 233 173 3 25
5. Leicester Tigers 8 4 1 3 164 179 3 21
6. London Wasps 8 4 0 4 235 179 4 20
7. Sale Sharks 8 4 0 4 199 188 4 20
8. Harlequins 8 4 0 4 161 166 3 19
9. Gloucester Rugby 8 3 0 5 187 201 4 16
10. Newcastle Falcons 8 3 0 5 149 186 1 13
11. London Irish 8 2 0 6 156 225 4 12
12. London Welsh 8 0 0 8 59 369 1 1
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bath Rugby v Harlequins (1945) Bath