Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Argentina 64 Namibia 19 Pool C Italy 32 Romania 22 Pool D France 9 Ireland 24 Pool D U.S. 18 Japan 28 Pool B STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool A 1. Australia 4 4 0 141 35 1 17 2. Wales 4 3 0 111 62 1 13 3. England 4 2 0 133 75 3 11 4. Fiji 4 1 0 84 101 1 5 5. Uruguay 4 0 0 30 226 0 0 Pool B 1. South Africa 4 3 0 176 56 4 16 2. Scotland 4 3 0 136 93 2 14 3. Japan 4 3 0 98 100 0 12 4. Samoa 4 1 0 69 124 2 6 5. U.S. 4 0 0 50 156 0 0 Pool C 1. New Zealand 4 4 0 174 49 3 19 2. Argentina 4 3 0 179 70 3 15 3. Georgia 4 2 0 53 123 0 8 4. Tonga 4 1 0 70 130 2 6 5. Namibia 4 0 0 70 174 1 1 Pool D 1. Ireland 4 4 0 134 35 2 18 2. France 4 3 0 120 63 2 14 3. Italy 4 2 0 74 88 2 10 4. Romania 4 1 0 60 129 0 4 5. Canada 4 0 0 58 131 2 2