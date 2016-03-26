March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Chiefs (New Zealand) 53 Western Force (Australia) 10
Rebels (Australia) 3 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27
Sunwolves (Japan) 27 Bulls (South Africa) 30
Cheetahs (South Africa) 18 Brumbies (Australia) 25
Sharks (South Africa) 14 Crusaders (New Zealand) 19
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 200 117 3 19
2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 139 93 2 18
3. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 151 88 1 17
4. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16
5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15
6. Stormers (South Africa) 4 3 0 97 48 2 14
7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 125 78 2 14
8. Lions (South Africa) 4 3 0 116 101 1 13
9. Rebels (Australia) 5 3 0 113 123 1 13
10. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 1 100 101 0 10
11. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 1 90 107 1 7
12. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 71 72 2 6
13. Jaguares (Argentina) 3 1 0 75 82 2 6
14. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 1 0 115 149 2 6
15. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 71 156 1 5
16. Reds (Australia) 4 0 1 64 102 1 3
17. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 80 123 2 2
18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 4 0 0 76 200 0 0
SATURDAY, MARCH 26 FIXTURES (GMT)
Jaguares (Argentina) v Stormers (South Africa) (2140) Buenos Aires