Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Edinburgh Rugby 28 Benetton Treviso 13
Ospreys 9 Leinster 22
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Leinster 11 9 0 2 219 124 3 39
2. Scarlets 11 8 0 3 243 188 4 36
3. Edinburgh Rugby 12 8 0 4 217 163 4 36
4. Connacht 11 7 0 4 236 201 6 34
5. Munster 11 7 0 4 200 217 4 32
6. Ulster 11 6 0 5 203 139 8 32
7. Ospreys 12 6 0 6 229 228 4 28
8. Glasgow Warriors 10 5 0 5 212 201 7 27
9. Cardiff Blues 11 4 0 7 272 268 7 23
10. Zebre 11 4 0 7 164 282 1 17
11. Newport Gwent Dragons 11 3 0 8 172 222 4 16
12. Benetton Treviso 12 0 0 12 172 306 7 7
SATURDAY, JANUARY 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Zebre v Glasgow Warriors (1330) Parma
Cardiff Blues v Munster (1715) Cardiff