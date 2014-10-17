Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Bordeaux-Begles 13 Edinburgh Rugby 15 Pool 4
Newcastle Falcons 43 Bucharest Wolves 19 Pool 3
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Cardiff Blues 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. London Irish 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Rugby Rovigo Delta 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Grenoble 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 2
1. Aviron Bayonnais 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Connacht 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. La Rochelle 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Exeter Chiefs 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 3
1. Newcastle Falcons 1 1 0 43 19 1 5
2. Stade Francais 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Newport Gwent Dragons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Bucharest Wolves 1 0 0 19 43 0 0
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 1 1 0 15 13 0 4
2. Bordeaux-Begles 1 0 0 13 15 1 1
3. LOU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3=. London Welsh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 1 1 0 55 0 1 5
2. Zebre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Oyonnax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Brive 1 0 0 0 55 0 0
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT)
LOU v London Welsh (1200) Lyon
Cardiff Blues v Grenoble (1330) Cardiff
Zebre v Oyonnax (1400) Parma
Connacht v La Rochelle (1600) Galway
Aviron Bayonnais v Exeter Chiefs (1800) Bayonne
Stade Francais v Newport Gwent Dragons (1845) Paris