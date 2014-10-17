Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Harlequins 25 Castres Olympique 9 Pool 2
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Munster 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Saracens 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Sale Sharks 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. ASM Clermont Auvergne 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 2
1. Harlequins 1 1 0 25 9 0 4
2=. London Wasps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Leinster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Castres Olympique 1 0 0 9 25 0 0
Pool 3
1. Leicester Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Scarlets 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Ulster 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Toulon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 4
1. Bath Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Toulouse 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Glasgow Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Montpellier 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 5
1. Benetton Treviso 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Ospreys 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Racing Metro 92 0 0 0 0 0 0
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Munster (1200) Salford
Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne (1415) Hendon
Glasgow Warriors v Bath Rugby (1415) Glasgow
Racing Metro 92 v Northampton (1615) Colombes
Leicester Tigers v Ulster (1845) Leicester