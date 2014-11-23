Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Benetton Treviso 24 Leinster 24
Edinburgh Rugby 28 Cardiff Blues 13
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Ospreys 8 7 0 1 225 120 2 30
2. Ulster 8 6 1 1 204 98 4 30
3. Munster 8 6 0 2 196 113 4 28
4. Glasgow Warriors 8 6 0 2 202 146 3 27
5. Leinster 8 4 1 3 208 136 6 24
6. Connacht 8 5 1 2 148 131 1 23
7. Scarlets 8 4 2 2 186 146 2 22
8. Edinburgh Rugby 8 3 1 4 120 195 1 15
9. Cardiff Blues 8 1 1 6 161 228 2 8
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 8 1 0 7 113 192 3 7
11. Zebre 8 1 0 7 90 217 1 5
12. Benetton Treviso 8 0 1 7 100 231 2 4
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Cardiff Blues v Benetton Treviso (1935) Cardiff
Munster v Ulster (1935) Limerick