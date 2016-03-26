March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Saracens 36 Exeter Chiefs 18
Gloucester Rugby 12 Bath Rugby 17
Worcester Warriors 12 London Irish 6
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 18 13 1 4 462 321 8 62
2. Exeter Chiefs 18 12 0 6 440 306 11 59
3. Wasps 17 11 0 6 441 300 9 53
4. Leicester Tigers 17 11 0 6 366 339 5 49
5. Northampton 17 9 0 8 353 277 10 46
6. Harlequins 17 8 1 8 410 420 10 44
7. Gloucester Rugby 18 8 1 9 351 340 6 40
8. Sale Sharks 16 7 2 7 312 348 6 38
9. Bath Rugby 17 7 0 10 324 333 9 37
10. Worcester Warriors 18 7 0 11 337 419 6 34
11. Newcastle Falcons 17 4 1 12 270 426 4 22
12. London Irish 18 4 0 14 270 507 2 18
SUNDAY, MARCH 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers (1200) Salford
Newcastle Falcons v Wasps (1400) Newcastle
Northampton v Harlequins (1415) Northampton