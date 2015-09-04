Rugby-Guinness PRO12 Fixture
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Zebre and Connacht on Saturday SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Connacht (1330)
Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Connacht 29 Newport Gwent Dragons 23 Edinburgh Rugby 16 Leinster 9 Ulster 28 Ospreys 6 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ulster 1 1 0 0 28 6 1 5 2. Edinburgh Rugby 1 1 0 0 16 9 4 3. Connacht 1 1 0 0 29 23 4 4. Newport Gwent Dragons 1 0 0 1 23 29 1 1 5. Leinster 1 0 0 1 9 16 1 1 6. Zebre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Glasgow Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Munster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Scarlets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Cardiff Blues 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Benetton Treviso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12. Ospreys 1 0 0 1 6 28 0 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets (1615) Glasgow Munster v Benetton Treviso (1845) Cork
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Zebre and Connacht on Saturday SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Connacht (1330)
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarterfinal matches FRIDAY, MARCH 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle (1900) SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Brive (1145) Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues (1905) SUNDAY, APRIL 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Stade Francais (1645)