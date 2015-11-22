Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
ASM Clermont Auvergne 34 Ospreys 29 Pool 2
Wasps 32 Toulon 6 Pool 5
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Saracens 2 2 0 59 16 1 9
2. Toulouse 2 1 0 31 50 0 4
3. Oyonnax 1 0 0 18 24 1 1
4. Ulster 1 0 0 9 27 0 0
Pool 2
1. Ospreys 2 1 0 54 47 2 6
2. Exeter Chiefs 2 1 0 47 44 1 5
3. ASM Clermont Auvergne 1 1 0 34 29 1 5
4. Bordeaux-Begles 1 0 0 19 34 0 0
Pool 3
1. Northampton 2 2 0 41 26 0 8
2. Racing 92 1 1 0 29 12 1 5
3. Scarlets 2 0 0 23 44 1 1
4. Glasgow Warriors 1 0 0 15 26 0 0
Pool 4
1. Leicester Tigers 2 2 0 69 23 2 10
2. Munster 1 1 0 32 7 1 5
3. Stade Francais 1 0 0 20 33 0 0
4. Benetton Treviso 2 0 0 10 68 0 0
Pool 5
1. Wasps 2 2 0 65 12 1 9
2. Bath Rugby 1 1 0 19 16 0 4
3. Leinster 2 0 0 22 52 1 1
4. Toulon 1 0 0 6 32 0 0
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ulster v Toulouse (1945) Belfast