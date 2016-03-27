March 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Reds (Australia) 13 Waratahs (Australia) 15 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 200 117 3 19 2. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 139 93 2 18 4. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 151 88 1 17 5. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16 6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15 7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 125 78 2 14 8. Lions (South Africa) 4 3 0 116 101 1 13 9. Rebels (Australia) 5 3 0 113 123 1 13 10. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 86 85 2 10 11. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 1 100 101 0 10 12. Jaguares (Argentina) 4 1 0 83 95 3 7 13. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 1 90 107 1 7 14. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 1 0 115 149 2 6 15. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 71 156 1 5 16. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4 17. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 80 123 2 2 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 4 0 0 76 200 0 0 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 200 117 3 19 2. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 151 88 1 17 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 139 93 2 18 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15 5. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 125 78 2 14 6. Rebels (Australia) 5 3 0 113 123 1 13 7. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 86 85 2 10 8. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 1 90 107 1 7 9. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 71 156 1 5 10. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 151 88 1 17 2. Rebels (Australia) 5 3 0 113 123 1 13 3. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 86 85 2 10 4. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 71 156 1 5 5. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 200 117 3 19 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 139 93 2 18 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 125 78 2 14 5. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 1 90 107 1 7 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18 2. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16 3. Lions (South Africa) 4 3 0 116 101 1 13 4. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 1 100 101 0 10 5. Jaguares (Argentina) 4 1 0 83 95 3 7 6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 1 0 115 149 2 6 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 80 123 2 2 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 4 0 0 76 200 0 0 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18 2. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 1 100 101 0 10 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 1 0 115 149 2 6 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 80 123 2 2 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16 2. Lions (South Africa) 4 3 0 116 101 1 13 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 4 1 0 83 95 3 7 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 4 0 0 76 200 0 0 FRIDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Highlanders (New Zealand) v Western Force (Australia) (0635) Dunedin Lions (South Africa) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (1700) Johannesburg