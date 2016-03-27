March 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Reds (Australia) 13 Waratahs (Australia) 15
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 200 117 3 19
2. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 139 93 2 18
4. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 151 88 1 17
5. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16
6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15
7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 125 78 2 14
8. Lions (South Africa) 4 3 0 116 101 1 13
9. Rebels (Australia) 5 3 0 113 123 1 13
10. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 86 85 2 10
11. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 1 100 101 0 10
12. Jaguares (Argentina) 4 1 0 83 95 3 7
13. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 1 90 107 1 7
14. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 1 0 115 149 2 6
15. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 71 156 1 5
16. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4
17. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 80 123 2 2
18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 4 0 0 76 200 0 0
Australasian Group
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 200 117 3 19
2. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 151 88 1 17
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 139 93 2 18
4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15
5. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 125 78 2 14
6. Rebels (Australia) 5 3 0 113 123 1 13
7. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 86 85 2 10
8. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 1 90 107 1 7
9. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 71 156 1 5
10. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 151 88 1 17
2. Rebels (Australia) 5 3 0 113 123 1 13
3. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 86 85 2 10
4. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 71 156 1 5
5. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 200 117 3 19
2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 139 93 2 18
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 125 78 2 14
5. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 1 90 107 1 7
South African Group
1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18
2. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16
3. Lions (South Africa) 4 3 0 116 101 1 13
4. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 1 100 101 0 10
5. Jaguares (Argentina) 4 1 0 83 95 3 7
6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 1 0 115 149 2 6
7. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 80 123 2 2
8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 4 0 0 76 200 0 0
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18
2. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 1 100 101 0 10
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 1 0 115 149 2 6
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 4 0 0 80 123 2 2
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16
2. Lions (South Africa) 4 3 0 116 101 1 13
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 4 1 0 83 95 3 7
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 4 0 0 76 200 0 0
FRIDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Western Force (Australia) (0635) Dunedin
Lions (South Africa) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (1700) Johannesburg