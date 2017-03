July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand on Saturday at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 20 New Zealand 27 Half Time: 10-10 Scorers: South Africa : Tries: Willem Le Roux (9),Jesse Kriel (46) Conversions: Handre Pollard (10, 47) Penalty Goals: Handre Pollard (20, 57) New Zealand : Tries: Ben Smith (39),Dane Coles (49),Richie McCaw (74) Conversions: Lima Sopoaga (40, 50, 75) Penalty Goals:Lima Sopoaga (2, 81)