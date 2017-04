Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between U.S. and Australia on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, U.S. U.S. 10 Australia 47 Half Time: 10-14 Scorers: U.S. : Try: Mike Petri (30) Conversion: Alan MacGinty (32) Penalty Goal: Alan MacGinty (18) Australia : Tries: Bernard Foley (7),Nick Phipps (13),Sean McMahon (47),Dean Mumm (53),Kurtley Beale (68),Quade Cooper (73),Taqele Naiyaravoro (77) Conversions: Bernard Foley (8, 14, 48, 53, 69, 73)