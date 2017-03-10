UPDATE 1-Rugby-Test results
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
March 10 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and Ireland on Friday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 22 Ireland 9 Half Time: 8-6 Scorers: Wales : Tries: George North (20, 44),Jamie Roberts (78) Conversions: Leigh Halfpenny (46, 79) Penalty Goal: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Ireland : Penalty Goals:Jonathan Sexton (7, 57),Paddy Jackson (27)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches FRIDAY, JUNE 16 FIXTURES (GMT) New Zealand v Samoa (0800) SATURDAY, JUNE 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Fiji v Italy (0230) Australia v Scotland (0500) Japan v Ireland (0500) South Africa v France (1500) Argentina v England (1915)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between New Zealand and Samoa on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand :