Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia Australia 8 New Zealand 42 Half Time: 3-32 Scorers: Australia : Try: Nick Phipps (75) Penalty Goal: Bernard Foley (4) New Zealand : Tries: Ryan Crotty (6),Beauden Barrett (26),Jerome Kaino (31),Waisake Naholo (39),Dane Coles (56),Julian Savea (59) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (8, 27, 40) Penalty Goals:Beauden Barrett (17, 23)