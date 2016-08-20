Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa South Africa 30 Argentina 23 Half Time: 10-13 Scorers: South Africa : Tries: Ruan Combrinck (7),Johan Goosen (71),Warren Whiteley (79) Conversions: Elton Jantjies (9, 72, 80) Penalty Goals: Elton Jantjies (18, 56, 74) Argentina : Tries: Matias Orlando (25),Santiago Cordero (67) Conversions: Nicolas Sanchez (27, 69) Penalty Goals:Nicolas Sanchez (16, 24, 65)
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
