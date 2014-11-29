Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between England and Australia on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England 26 Australia 17 Half Time: 13-3 Scorers: England : Tries: Ben Morgan (29, 57) Conversions: George Ford (30, 58) Penalty Goals: George Ford (7, 13, 63, 76) Australia : Tries: Bernard Foley (45),Will Skelton (59) Conversions: Bernard Foley (46),Quade Cooper (60) Penalty Goal: Bernard Foley (4)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.