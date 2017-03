Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Scotland and Wales on Sunday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland 23 Wales 26 Half Time: 10-16 Scorers: Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (9),Jon Welsh (79) Conversions: Greig Laidlaw (10),Finn Russell (79) Penalty Goals: Greig Laidlaw (17, 44, 54) Wales : Tries: Rhys Webb (33),Jonathan Davies (63) Conversions: Leigh Halfpenny (34, 64) Penalty Goals:Leigh Halfpenny (6, 19, 31, 48)