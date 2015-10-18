Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup Quarterfinal match between Australia and Scotland on Sunday at Twickenham in London, England
Australia 35 Scotland 34
Half Time: 15-16
Scorers:
Australia :
Tries: Adam Ashley-Cooper (9),Drew Mitchell (30, 43),Michael Hooper (40),Tevita Kuridrani (64)
Conversions: Bernard Foley (44, 65)
Penalty Goals: Bernard Foley (54, 80)
Scotland :
Tries: Peter Horne (18),Tommy Seymour (59),Mark Bennett (74)
Conversions: Greig Laidlaw (19, 75)
Penalty Goals:Greig Laidlaw (14, 21, 34, 47, 69)