FACTBOX-Rugby-New Super Rugby format at a glance
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Italy and Scotland on Saturday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy Italy 20 Scotland 36 Half Time: 10-17 Scorers: Italy : Tries: Leonardo Ghiraldini (30),Marco Fuser (63) Conversions: Kelly Haimona (31, 64) Penalty Goals: Kelly Haimona (9, 50) Scotland : Tries: John Barclay (10),John Hardie (17),Tommy Seymour (78) Conversions: Greig Laidlaw (11, 18, 79) Penalty Goals:Greig Laidlaw (26, 46, 54, 59, 66)
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 46 Southern Kings (South Africa) 41 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues