Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia Australia 27 New Zealand 19 Half Time: 3-6 Scorers: Australia : Tries: Sekope Kepu (43),Adam Ashley-Cooper (60),Nic White (71) Conversions: Matt Giteau (44, 61),Nic White (73) Penalty Goals: Matt Giteau (26),Nic White (68) New Zealand : Tries: Nehe Milner-Skudder (55, 64) Penalty Goals:Dan Carter (8, 29, 50)