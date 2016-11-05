UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Ireland and New Zealand on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, U.S. Ireland 40 New Zealand 29 Half Time: 25-8 Scorers: Ireland : Tries: Jordi Murphy (9),CJ Stander (16),Conor Murray (33),Simon Zebo (47),Robbie Henshaw (75) Conversions: Jonathan Sexton (10, 34),Joey Carbery (76) Penalty Goals: Jonathan Sexton (3, 23),Conor Murray (58) New Zealand : Tries: George Moala (4),TJ Perenara (51),Ben Smith (55),c (62) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (52, 56, 64) Penalty Goal: Beauden Barrett (20)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.