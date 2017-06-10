Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 10 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Argentina and England on Saturday at Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez in Santa Fe, Argentina Argentina 34 England 38 Half Time: 17-13 Scorers: Argentina : Tries: Emiliano Boffelli (8),Tomas Lavanini (37),Jeronimo de la Fuente (51),Joaquin Tuculet (53) Conversions: Nicolas Sanchez (9, 38, 52, 55) Penalty Goal: Nicolas Sanchez (42) Drop Goal: Juan Martin Hernandez (77) England : Tries: Marland Yarde (31),Jonny May (47),George Ford (65),Denny Solomona (79) Conversions: George Ford (33, 49, 79) Penalty Goals:George Ford (17, 27, 43, 63)
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.