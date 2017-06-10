Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 10 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between U.S. and Ireland on Saturday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ, U.S. U.S. 19 Ireland 55 Half Time: 7-29 Scorers: U.S. : Tries: Nick Civetta (20),John Quill (46),Ryan Matyas (55) Conversions: Alan MacGinty (21, 47) Ireland : Tries: Keith Earls (3, 19),Jacob Stockdale (15),Niall Scannell (31),Kieran Marmion (35),Jack Conan (44),John Ryan (62),Luke McGrath (68),Simon Zebo (75) Conversions: Garry Ringrose (16),Joey Carbery (36, 45),Rory Scannell (69, 76)
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.