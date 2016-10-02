UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and New Zealand on Saturday at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires, Argentina Argentina 17 New Zealand 36 Half Time: 3-29 Scorers: Argentina : Tries: Facundo Isa (58),Joaquin Tuculet (77) Conversions: Nicolas Sanchez (58),Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias (78) Penalty Goal: Nicolas Sanchez (34) New Zealand : Tries: Anton Lienert-Brown (28),Ryan Crotty (35),Dane Coles (39),TJ Perenara (41),Ben Smith (45) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (29, 37, 40, 46) Penalty Goal: Beauden Barrett (3)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.