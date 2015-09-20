Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool B match between Samoa and U.S. on Sunday at Amex Stadium in Brighton, England Samoa 25 U.S. 16 Half Time: 14-8 Scorers: Samoa : Tries: Tim Nanai Williams (20),Ofisa Treviranus (46) Penalty Goals: Tusi Pisiata (8, 27, 39, 51),Michael Stanley (70) U.S. : Tries: Chris Wyles (34),Chris Baumann (74) Penalty Goals:Alan MacGinty (31, 53)