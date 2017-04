Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 41 Australia 13 Half Time: 13-6 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Dane Coles (21),Ma'a Nonu (50, 64),Conrad Smith (53) Penalty Try:(47) Conversions: Dan Carter (23, 47, 51, 54, 66) Penalty Goals: Dan Carter (17, 28) Australia : Try: Israel Folau (76) Conversion: Nic White (77) Penalty Goals:Quade Cooper (7, 31)