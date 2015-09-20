Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool A match between Wales and Uruguay on Sunday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 54 Uruguay 9 Half Time: 28-9 Scorers: Wales : Tries: Samson Lee (15),Cory Allen (19, 30, 42),Hallam Amos (50),Gareth Davies (59, 80),Justin Tipuric (71) Conversions: Rhys Priestland (16, 20, 30, 43, 51, 72, 82) Uruguay : Penalty Goals:Felipe Berchesi (2, 9, 24)
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.