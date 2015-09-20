Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool C match between New Zealand and Argentina on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England New Zealand 26 Argentina 16 Half Time: 12-13 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Aaron Smith (57),Sam Cane (67) Conversions: Dan Carter (58, 67) Penalty Goals: Dan Carter (5, 11, 19, 41) Argentina : Try: Guido Petti Pagadizaval (21) Conversion: Federico Nicolas Sanchez (23) Penalty Goals:Federico Nicolas Sanchez (30, 38, 43)