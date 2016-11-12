UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between England and South Africa on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England 37 South Africa 21 Half Time: 20-9 Scorers: England : Tries: Jonny May (11),Courtney Lawes (36),George Ford (44),Owen Farrell (67) Conversions: Owen Farrell (12, 37, 44, 67) Penalty Goals: Owen Farrell (34, 49),Elliot Daly (41) South Africa : Tries: Johan Goosen (59),Willem Le Roux (79) Conversion: Ruan Combrinck (80) Penalty Goals:Patrick Lambie (4, 21) Drop Goal: Patrick Lambie (6)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.