Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)