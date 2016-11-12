UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Ireland and Canada on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland Ireland 52 Canada 21 Half Time: 21-14 Scorers: Ireland : Tries: Keith Earls (6),Luke Marshall (22),Tiernan O'Halloran (38, 78),Ultan Dillane (59),Kieran Marmion (66),James Tracy (82) Penalty Try:(45) Conversions: Paddy Jackson (7, 23, 39, 46, 61, 66) Canada : Tries: DTH van der Merwe (24),Taylor Paris (29),Matt Evans (57) Conversions: Gordon McRorie (26, 30, 58)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.