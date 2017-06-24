Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Fiji and Scotland on Saturday at ANZ National Stadium in Suva, Fiji Fiji 27 Scotland 22 Half Time: 11-7 Scorers: Fiji : Tries: Peceli Yato (38),Ratu Henry Seniloli (63) Conversion: Ben Volavola (64) Penalty Goals: Ben Volavola (26, 37, 47, 57, 69) Scotland : Tries: Ross Ford (31),Ruaridh Jackson (54),Fraser Brown (73) Conversions: Ruaridh Jackson (32, 55) Penalty Goal: Ruaridh Jackson (62)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.