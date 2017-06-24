Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Australia and Italy on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia Australia 40 Italy 27 Half Time: 21-13 Scorers: Australia : Tries: Sefanaia Naivalu (14, 44),Israel Folau (17, 30),Bernard Foley (77),Reece Hodge (80) Conversions: Bernard Foley (15, 19, 32, 45, 79) Italy : Tries: Michele Campagnaro (35),Edoardo Padovani (64),Tommaso Benvenuti (68) Conversions: Tommaso Allan (37, 65, 69) Penalty Goals:Tommaso Allan (2, 28)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.