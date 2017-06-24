Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between South Africa and France on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 35 France 12 Half Time: 16-9 Scorers: South Africa : Tries: Jesse Kriel (8),Eben Etzebeth (42),Malcolm Marx (61),Rudy Paige (75) Conversions: Elton Jantjies (10, 62, 76) Penalty Goals: Elton Jantjies (7, 24, 39) France : Penalty Goals:Jules Plisson (13, 17, 43, 58)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
* Gatland says opportunity to stake claim for second test (Adds details, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.