Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Argentina and Georgia on Saturday at Estadio 23 de Agosto in San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina Argentina 45 Georgia 29 Half Time: 26-8 Scorers: Argentina : Tries: Agustin Creevy (34),Joaquin Tuculet (37),Ramiro Moyano (44, 54, 57) Conversions: Nicolas Sanchez (35, 38, 45, 54) Penalty Goals: Nicolas Sanchez (4, 16, 24, 27) Georgia : Tries: Davit Kacharava (40),Soso Matiashvili (69),Shalva Mamukashvili (79) Conversions: Soso Matiashvili (70, 80) Penalty Goal: Merab Kvirikashvili (20)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.