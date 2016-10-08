Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand on Saturday at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa South Africa 15 New Zealand 57 Half Time: 9-12 Scorers: South Africa : Penalty Goals: Morne Steyn (5, 18, 27, 50, 59) New Zealand : Tries: Israel Dagg (22, 44),TJ Perenara (33, 61),Beauden Barrett (55, 71),Codie Taylor (73),Ben Smith (76),Liam Squire (82) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (33, 62, 71),Lima Sopoaga (74, 78, 84)