Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and New Zealand on Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in La Plata, Argentina Argentina13 New Zealand34 Half Time: 6-20 Scorers: Argentina : Try: Horacio Agulla (78) Conversion: Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias (79) Penalty Goals: Federico Nicolas Sanchez (16, 35) New Zealand : Tries: Ben Smith (11),Israel Dagg (24),Julian Savea (56),TJ Perenara (67) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (12, 25, 57, 68) Penalty Goals:Beauden Barrett (3, 8)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.