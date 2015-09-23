UPDATE 1-Rugby-ARU, Force reject report of Super Rugby exit
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool B match between Scotland and Japan on Wednesday at Kingsholm in Gloucester, England Scotland 45 Japan 10 Half Time: 12-7 Scorers: Scotland : Tries: John Hardie (48),Mark Bennett (56, 69),Tommy Seymour (64),Finn Russell (74) Conversions: Greig Laidlaw (57, 65, 70, 75) Penalty Goals: Greig Laidlaw (3, 12, 18, 20) Japan : Try: Amanaki Lelei Mafi (15) Conversion: Ayumu Goromaru (16) Penalty Goal: Ayumu Goromaru (46)
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Western Force have issued a strongly worded statement rejecting a media report that they are about to be axed from Super Rugby as the governing body looks to shake up the competition from as early as next year.