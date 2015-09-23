UPDATE 1-Rugby-ARU, Force reject report of Super Rugby exit
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool A match between Australia and Fiji on Wednesday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Australia 28 Fiji 13 Half Time: 18-3 Scorers: Australia : Tries: David Pocock (26, 31),Sekope Kepu (43) Conversions: Bernard Foley (28, 44) Penalty Goals: Bernard Foley (10, 38, 70) Fiji : Try: Ben Volavola (60) Conversion: Nemani Nadolo (61) Penalty Goals:Nemani Nadolo (21, 47)
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Western Force have issued a strongly worded statement rejecting a media report that they are about to be axed from Super Rugby as the governing body looks to shake up the competition from as early as next year.