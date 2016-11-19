UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Italy and South Africa on Saturday at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy Italy 20 South Africa 18 Half Time: 10-12 Scorers: Italy : Tries: Dries van Schalkwyk (12),Giovanbattista Venditti (56) Conversions: Carlo Canna (13, 59) Penalty Goals: Edoardo Padovani (30),Carlo Canna (65) South Africa : Tries: Bryan Habana (9),Damian De Allende (17) Conversion: Patrick Lambie (19) Penalty Goals:Patrick Lambie (46),Elton Jantjies (61)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.