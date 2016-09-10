UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and Argentina on Saturday at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 57 Argentina 22 Half Time: 24-19 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Julian Savea (11),Ben Smith (24, 67),Beauden Barrett (36),Ryan Crotty (54, 64),Charlie Faumuina (57),Luke Romano (77) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (12, 25, 37, 55, 58, 65),Aaron Cruden (69) Penalty Goal: Israel Dagg (32) Argentina : Try: Santiago Cordero (3) Conversion: Nicolas Sanchez (4) Penalty Goals:Nicolas Sanchez (15, 19, 27, 39, 50)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.