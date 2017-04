Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool A match between Australia and Uruguay on Sunday at Villa Park in Birmingham, England Australia 65 Uruguay 3 Half Time: 31-3 Scorers: Australia : Tries: Sean McMahon (7, 69),Joseph Tomane (9),Dean Mumm (26),Henry Speight (31),Ben McCalman (36, 61),Drew Mitchell (47, 52),Matt Toomua (71),Tevita Kuridrani (81) Conversions: Quade Cooper (10, 32, 36, 62, 82) Uruguay : Penalty Goal: Felipe Berchesi (24)