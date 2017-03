Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between Italy and Samoa on Saturday at Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca in Ascoli Piceno, Italy Italy 24 Samoa 13 Half Time: 3-10 Scorers: Italy : Tries: Simone Favaro (48),Sergio Parisse (66) Conversion: Kelly Haimona (67) Penalty Goals: Kelly Haimona (11, 44, 55, 74) Samoa : Try: Jack Lam (33) Conversion: Tusi Pisiata (34) Penalty Goals:Tusi Pisiata (27, 52)