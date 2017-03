Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between Wales and Australia on Saturday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 28 Australia 33 Half Time: 21-21 Scorers: Wales : Tries: Rhys Webb (2),Alex Cuthbert (24),Alun-Wyn Jones (40) Penalty Try:(64) Conversions: Leigh Halfpenny (4, 25),Dan Biggar (40),Rhys Priestland (65) Australia : Tries: Israel Folau (14, 20),Tevita Kuridrani (28) Conversions: Bernard Foley (15, 21, 29) Penalty Goals:Bernard Foley (43, 56, 78) Drop Goal: Bernard Foley (72)