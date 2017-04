Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool B match between Scotland and U.S. on Sunday at Elland Road in Leeds, England Scotland 39 U.S. 16 Half Time: 6-13 Scorers: Scotland : Tries: Tim Visser (42),Sean Maitland (47),Willem Nel (54),Matthew Scott (65),Duncan Weir (79) Conversions: Finn Russell (48),Greig Laidlaw (55, 66, 80) Penalty Goals: Stuart Hogg (7),Finn Russell (16) U.S. : Try: Titi Lamositele (21) Conversion: Alan MacGinty (22) Penalty Goals:Alan MacGinty (3, 42, 51)