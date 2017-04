Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the World Cup pool stage Pool D match between Ireland and Romania on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England Ireland 44 Romania 10 Half Time: 18-3 Scorers: Ireland : Tries: Tommy Bowe (19, 62),Keith Earls (29, 44),Rob Kearney (65),Chris Henry (74) Conversions: Ian Madigan (21, 45, 63, 75) Penalty Goals: Ian Madigan (8, 18) Romania : Try: Ovidiu Tonita (78) Conversion: Florin Vlaicu (79) Penalty Goal: Valentin Calafeteanu (11)