Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between Ireland and South Africa on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland Ireland 29 South Africa 15 Half Time: 6-3 Scorers: Ireland : Tries: Rhys Ruddock (41),Tommy Bowe (71) Conversions: Jonathan Sexton (44, 74) Penalty Goals: Jonathan Sexton (8, 23, 63, 70),Ian Madigan (78) South Africa : Tries: Marcell Coetzee (57),JP Pietersen (80) Conversion: Handre Pollard (58) Penalty Goal: Handre Pollard (37)