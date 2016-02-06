HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby
April 8 Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby:
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Scotland and England on Saturday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland 9 England 15 Half Time: 6-7 Scorers: Scotland : Penalty Goals: Greig Laidlaw (17, 38, 69) England : Tries: George Kruis (14),Jack Nowell (51) Conversion: Owen Farrell (15) Penalty Goal: Owen Farrell (63)
April 8 Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby:
April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Sunwolves (Japan) 21 Bulls (South Africa) 20 Highlanders (New Zealand) 26 Blues (New Zealand) 20 Brumbies (Australia) 43 Reds (Australia) 10 Sharks (South Africa) 18 Jaguares (Argentina) 13 Stormers (South Africa) 34 Chiefs (New Zealand) 26 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusader