Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Scotland and England on Saturday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland 9 England 15 Half Time: 6-7 Scorers: Scotland : Penalty Goals: Greig Laidlaw (17, 38, 69) England : Tries: George Kruis (14),Jack Nowell (51) Conversion: Owen Farrell (15) Penalty Goal: Owen Farrell (63)