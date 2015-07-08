Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Test Match match between Samoa and New Zealand on Wednesday at Apia Park in Apia, Samoa Samoa 16 New Zealand 25 Half Time: 3-12 Scorers: Samoa : Try: Alafoti Faosiliva (64) Conversion: Tim Nanai Williams (65) Penalty Goals: Tusi Pisiata (22, 50, 55) New Zealand : Try: George Moala (46) Conversion: Dan Carter (47) Penalty Goals:Dan Carter (6, 17, 27, 33, 59, 74)
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.